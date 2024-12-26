Police looking for man allegedly involved in Detroit homicide; woman in custody

DETROIT (WXYZ) — Police in Detroit are asking for help with finding a man who they say was involved in a deadly shooting on the city’s east side on Monday.

Detroit Police Department An undated courtesy photo of Jevante Lynn.

Police say they were dispatched to the area of McClellan Avenue and Lessing Street. Police said they found the body of a 20-year-old man with gunshot wounds.

The suspects got away in a dark-colored SUV. Earlier this week, police released photos of a woman they believe was involved. She has since been taken into custody.

Police are now looking for 24-year-old Jevante Lynn in connection to the homicide. Investigators said Lynn and another male were called to the scene by the woman who is in custody.

Detroit Police Department An undated courtesy photo of Jevante Lynn.

If you know anything that can help, you're asked to call the Detroit Police Department at 313-586-1200 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-SPEAK-UP.

