Detroit police searching for woman allegedly involved in homicide

DETROIT (WXYZ) — Detroit police are asking for help with finding a woman who they say was involved in a deadly shooting on the city’s east side on Monday.

Police say they were dispatched to the area of McClellan Avenue and Lessing Street. Police said they found the body of a 20-year-old man with gunshot wounds.

The suspects got away in a dark-colored SUV.

Police released a photo of a woman they’re looking for.

Detroit Police Department

If you know anything that can help, you're asked to call the Detroit Police Department at 313-586-1200 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-SPEAK-UP.

