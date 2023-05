GARDEN CITY, Mich. (WXYZ) — Police in Garden City say a missing person who has autism and is developmentally delayed and nonverbal has been found.

Sabrina Rae Sanderson was last seen Monday around 4 p.m. near Balmoral Street and Garden Avenue.

She was previously missing in March and was last seen at that time in Balmoral Street and Garden Avenue.

Around 7:20 p.m. Monday, police said Sanderson has been found.