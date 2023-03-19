Watch Now
Garden City police searching for missing woman

Posted at 6:47 PM, Mar 19, 2023
GARDEN CITY, Mich. — The Garden City Police Department is asking for the public's help in searching for a missing woman.

Sabrina Rae Sanderson (pictured above) was last seen around Noon Sunday, in the area of Middlebelt and Warren. She is diagnosed with Autism and is non-verbal.

Sabrina is 5-foot-9, has brown hair down to her sholders and was last seen wearing a long black jacket, leggings, a blue baseball hat, sunglasses and a blue medical mask.

Anyone with information regarding Sabrina's whereabouts can contact the department at (734)793-1700.

