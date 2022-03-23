Police seek suspect wanted in Detroit hit-and-run crash that killed mother

DETROIT (WXYZ) — Detroit police are searching for a suspect in connection to a hit-and-run crash that killed a mother over the weekend.

The suspect has been identified as Shedrica Odessa Smith. She also goes by the name Shay.

The incident happened Sunday night around 8:30 p.m. on the city's east side in the 15000 block of Manning Street near Hayes Street.

Family members told 7 Action News on Monday that the victim died a hero after pushing her son out of harm's way. She's been identified as Tiffany Watson-Vance.

Detroit police say the hit was intentional.

Investigators earlier this week were looking for a different woman who was considered a person of interest. Police said they talked to that woman and she is no longer a person of interest.

The family created a GoFundMe page to help with a proper burial.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Detroit Police Department’s Homicide Unit at 313-596-2260. You can also provide an anonymous tip to Crimestoppers at 1-800-SPEAK UP.