Police looking for two suspects accused of ambushing a Detroit police officer

DETROIT, MI (WXYZ) — Detroit police are looking for two suspects accused of attacking a Detroit officer Saturday afternoon.

According to investigators, the uniformed officer stopped at a gas station on his way to work when two suspects attacked him. During the scuffle, investigators say one of the suspects grabbed his gun but the officer was able to flip him over and get his weapon back. That's when both suspects took off running, police say.

The incident took place inside the BP gas station on Joy Road near Southfield. Chief White spoke about the incident the day it happened and said his department will not stop until they find the suspects.

"He stopped to get some gasoline and make a purchase and two knuckleheads decided to attack him," Detroit Police Chief James White said while visibly upset.

According to Chief White, the suspects also had a 9mm Glock with them. Nonetheless, no shots were fired.

"The officer took cover so he could get a shot off but he made a decision not to because patrons were still coming in and out of the store, and that's the right decision. And he is a hero for making it," the police chief said.

Police are giving a $1000 award to anyone who gives information that leads to the arrest of the two suspects. Police Chief White, however, highly advises the suspects to turn themselves in.

"Momma, sister, auntie. Somebody needs to turn them in," the chief said.