Police: Man dies in Canton, body found in Dearborn

CANTON, Mich. (WXYZ) — Canton police are investigating the suspicious death of a 70-year-old man. Investigators said the victim's body was they later discovered several cities over in Dearborn on Tuesday.

A suspect is in custody, according to Director of Public Safety Chad Baugh.

A resident, who didn’t want to be identified, said he's saddened to hear of his neighbor’s untimely death, whom he knew for 20 years.

“It’s kind of sad in a way," the man told 7 Action News. “He wasn’t the easiest guy to get along with, but I understand he was beaten to death. That’s an awful thing."

Canton police said the victim, 70, died in a Canton subdivision Tuesday night on River Woods Drive North.

Roberta B., another neighbor, said, “Having somebody get killed in your neighborhood, I don’t care if it’s a friend or random, it’s still scary.”

Police said the suspect is believed to be a friend of the victim. What led up to the man’s death has yet to be revealed.

While the man's death is said to have happened in Canton, police said the victim’s body was found in Dearborn.

"That person was trying to get away with it. I don’t understand," Roberta said.

"That’s just somebody who — I’m sorry — has a sick mind. You kill somebody, and then transport the body? That’s not a short distance from here," she said.

Roberta added, “It’s just sad that the world that we live in that people have to resort to violence or harming somebody. That’s what scary."

Baugh said he anticipates the suspect will be in front of a judge for his arraignment by Friday.