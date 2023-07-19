Police need help to solve fatal shooting on M-14 in Ann Arbor Township

ANN ARBOR, TWP. (WXYZ) — Michigan State Police are looking for a suspect involved in fatally shooting a 28-year-old man on M-14 and Earhart Road in Ann Arbor Township.

Police say they found the male victim inside a vehicle at 4:25 pm Tuesday.

He was shot multiple times and was pronounced dead after lifesaving measures were attempted.

According to MSP, witnesses saw a male in a hoodie standing outside of the victim's vehicle, shooting a handgun. The suspect then fled the scene in a dark-colored sedan.

As of now, the motive behind the shooting is not clear.

"It's very concerning. What if it's just road rage?" asked Kristin Markham, a concerned motorist.

Kristin Markham uses M-14 to commute to work. And since the crime occurred during rush hour, she hopes police will catch the culprit.

"Obviously, someone had to witness that," said Markham.

After locating the vehicle's owner, 7 Action News learned last week the owner rented his 2019 Kia Optima in person to a man for $550 a week with a $200 deposit. Yesterday at 12:30 a.m. was the last time he saw the man when he came to extend the rental for another week.

"I'm all about more cameras. There is CCTV everywhere, so it helps with solving crimes or deterring it," said Markham.

As we've reported, freeway shootings have been on the rise over the past three years.

Detroit was recently awarded a $30 million grant to install freeway cameras to combat the problem.

The police need your help to solve this case. If you were driving through the area of M-14 near Earhart at 4:25 pm, either eastbound or westbound, and have dashcam video that may have captured the incident, please call 855-MICH-TIP.

