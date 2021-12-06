Police say 1 person was shot in parking lot of Beaumont facility in Lake Orion

(WXYZ) — One person was shot in the parking lot of a Beaumont health facility in Lake Orion, according to the Oakland County Sheriff's Office.

The facility is located at 1455 S. Lapeer Road.

The sheriff's office says there is no threat to the public and it is not an active shooter situation. We're told this is not related to any school threat or the recent deadly shooting at Oxford High School.

Sheriff's deputies have cleared the building as a precaution. They also say Lake Orion High School is currently on lockdown as a precaution during after-school activities.

Originally, two people were reported to have been shot. The sheriff's office says the only victim they are aware of at this time is being transported to a local hospital.

This is a developing story. More information will be added as it gets confirmed.

