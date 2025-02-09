Police search for suspect after man found dead in Southfield parking lot

SOUTHFIELD, Mich. (WXYZ) — Police in Southfield are searching for the suspect after a man was found dead in a parking lot early Sunday morning.

First responders got the call about an unresponsive person in a parking lot near the 25000 block of Shiawassee Road.

Police found the adult biological male with one gunshot wound to the head. The victim was pronounced dead at the scene.

This incident is being investigated as a homicide, as Southfield police are looking for the suspect, believed to be a 6-foot-1 Black man with a beard and a black winter hat. Authorities say there appears to be no threat to the public at this time.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact the Southfield Police Department at (248) 796-5500.