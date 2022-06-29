DEARBORN, MI (WXYZ) — Dearborn Police are searching for a driver who hit two girls crossing the street in the area of Ross and Banner streets on Dearborn's west side Sunday afternoon.

Video of the incident shows the driver, seen in a white Pontiac Grand Prix, driving down the road and hitting the two girls.

The suspect then gets out of the car and moves the girls out from the middle of the road before getting back in his car and taking off.

The suspect, described as a male with a thin build last seen wearing a white t-shirt and sunglasses, did not help the two victims at all.

Dearborn's Police Chief is asking the driver to turn himself in.

Those two girls were rushed to Detroit Children's Hospital, police say. They are expected to make a full recovery.

If you have any information on the hit and run incident, please call Dearborn Police or Crimestoppers at 1-800-SPEAK-UP.