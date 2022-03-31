Police searching for gunman who left one dead, another injured at a wellness center in Detroit

DETROIT, MI (WXYZ) — Police are looking for the gunman who left one security guard dead and another one injured at a wellness center in Detroit.

The incident happened around 1 p.m. at the Team Wellness Center on Mack Avenue.

Police say a man came to the wellness center and was asked to leave. He later returned and an altercation took place. The suspect then had his hands in his coat pocket and pulled out a gun.

"He had his hand in his coat pocket. They asked him to open his coat pocket and he drew a weapon and fired shots," Detroit police Captain Conway Petty said.

The deceased security guard has been identified as Diante' Davis. Diante' was a father of two boys with a baby on the way.

A friend and co-worker of Diante' calls the shooting senseless.

"He did not deserve this right here, not at all," Andre Davis said. "Man if I could turn back the hands of time and be here with him I would. It usually be me with any crisis. It's me, Te', and the rest of the people trying to protect the homeless."

Andre and Diante' worked together for four years at Team Wellness. Davis says they were like brothers.

"I love him. I can't even - no fake love. I love that boy. That's my guy," Davis said.

Team Wellness released a statement saying they were "shocked and saddened by the events that took place."

They went on to add they are working with police to get a better understanding of what happened.

Anyone with information on the incident is asked to call DPD on the east side.