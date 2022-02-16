Police searching for man who allegedly murdered a man, assaulted a woman who shoveled his driveway

DETROIT, MI (WXYZ) — Detroit police are searching for a man who allegedly assaulted and murdered a man over the weekend.

Police say the suspect's name is Antoine Jamal Powers-McClain and according to police, he asked a woman and a man to shovel his snow on Sunday at a home in the 9100 block of Stout Street.

Police say he then gave the victims drugs and asked them to go into his basement.

The woman told police he then assaulted her and threatened to kill her before driving her to an apartment building where she escaped.

She also told police that he threatened her and the man with a rifle and then allegedly hit the man in the head with the rifle, killing him.

Neighbors are in disbelief. Many saying they did not expect this to happen on Stout Street.

"Things like this is kinda shocking," one neighbor said. "It was Super Bowl Sunday. We didn't know too much of anything until the morning when they asked about our system and camera and that's when we caught light of anything."

Police say they were notified of the incident Monday morning. According to police, the suspect put a chain around the man's neck and chained him to a dog cage.

"That victim was beaten, it appears to been beaten to death," Detroit Police Cheif James White said.

He praised the brave woman who found her way to a Coney Island on Chicago and Greenfield for calling the police.

"She's heroic to make her way out of that situation and to get us involved," he said.

Some neighbors are now even considering moving from the place they call home.

"For seniors like myself, it's time to go," one neighbor said.

Jamal Powers-McClain is described by police as 5-feet-9, 170 pounds with an average build and shoulder-length black dreadlocks.

Anyone with information about this crime or about the suspect’s location is asked to call the Detroit Police Department’s Homicide section at 313-596-2250 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-Speak-Up.