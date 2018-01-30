Police searching for missing 29-year-old Lawrence Northern Jr.

DETROIT (WXYZ) - Detroit police are asking for the public's help to locate a missing 29-year-old man.

Police say Lawrence Northern Jr. was last seen on November 21 at a home in the 5000 block of Marseilles.

He was wearing a black North Face bubble jacket, dark blue jeans, and black Timberland boots when he disappeared. Police say he was driving a blue Chevy Impala.

Anyone with information is asked to call police.