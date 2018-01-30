Police searching for missing 29-year-old Lawrence Northern Jr.

8:07 AM, Jan 30, 2018
2 hours ago

DETROIT (WXYZ) - Detroit police are asking for the public's help to locate a missing 29-year-old man.

Police say Lawrence Northern Jr. was last seen on November 21 at a home in the 5000 block of Marseilles. 

He was wearing a black North Face bubble jacket, dark blue jeans, and black Timberland boots when he disappeared. Police say he was driving a blue Chevy Impala. 

Anyone with information is asked to call police. 

Copyright 2018 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Print this article Back to Top