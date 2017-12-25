Police searching for possible serial armed robber in Oakland County area

(WXYZ) - Four armed robbery incidents in Auburn Hills and Pontiac have given police a reason to believe that the same suspect is responsible for each of them.

On Dec. 24, at approximately 6:30 p.m., police responded to an armed robbery complaint at Dollar General on Opdyke Road in Auburn Hills.

The suspect is described as a black male wearing dark colored clothing with a hood over his head, a dark colored mask and blue gloves.

A day earlier, police responded to reports of an armed robbery at Little Caesars located on South Blvd in Auburn Hills.

Additionally, on Dec. 24, deputies were dispatched to Thrifty Flowers on South Telegraph in Pontiac for an attempted armed robbery. The employee opened the side door to the business and observed the suspect come around the corner of the building and produce a handgun.

She managed to get the door closed and locked before the suspect made entry.

A day earlier, police responded to reports of an armed robbery at Subway located on Walton Blvd in Pontiac, where the suspect was described wearing all black clothing and a mask.

Detectives believe the same suspect is connected to all four armed robbery incidents.