Police searching for suspect of a triple homicide murder on Detroit's west side

DETROIT, MI (WXYZ) — Police are working to track down the person behind a triple murder in Detroit. Investigators say one of the victims was a young child.

The horrific discovery was made Sunday afternoon inside a home in the area of Evergreen and Fenkell on Detroit's west side.

RELATED: Triple homicide on Detroit's west side leave child, mother dead

The three victims were found by a family member.

Police think they may have been killed several days ago.

Detroit Police Chief James White calling the scene traumatic.

"As you can imagine everyone here is devasted. The officers and everyone else," he said.

The victims, according to police, were a man, a mother, and her child.

Police say the family member who discovered their bodies stopped by after not hearing from the mom in a week. When he showed up to the house, the door was kicked in.

Police say the woman and man were found together in a room.

"The child was in his bedroom. Was in his bedroom on the floor. It was clearly his bedroom. Just a very tragic scene," the police chief said.

Chief James White says his officers are determined to find whoever did this.

"We are looking at all of our camera assets. We have a green light location nearby. A couple of them that may have picked up the location," he said. "Every resource that we have as you look around is going to be dedicated to getting the perpetrator off the street," he said.

The chief says he relying on the public to help move this investigation forward.

If you know anything that could lead police to the suspect call 1800 Speak Up.