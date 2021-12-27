Police searching for suspect who killed a mother and child on Christmas day

DETROIT, MI (WXYZ) — The search is still on for a person of interest in a Christmas day double murder that took place on Detroit’s west side.

According to the Detroit Police Department, the victims are 57-year-old Elaine Fizer and her 13-year-old daughter Daunya Fields.

Police are looking for Elaine’s husband, 62-year-old Dwayne McDonald. They don’t say that he is a suspect at the moment, but family members of the victims are pleading for Dwayne to surrender as the incident has left them shaken and seeking justice.

“It will never be the same without my mama and Daunya," Elaine's daughter Margaret Shively said. "Turn yourself in."

On Christmas day, Margaret says she and her husband found Elaine and Daunya shot dead inside their home.

“I called her to show her the Christmas gift we got the kids. She didn’t answer. I called over and over again until I got here,” she said.

The crime scene was cordoned off for hours with investigators searching for a motive. Detroit Police Chief, James White, who was also present at the scene, was in disbelief.

“It’s not often I’m speechless, but this is just one of those days. It’s a tragedy. It’s Christmas. I don’t know what could’ve sparked so much rage,” he said.

According to family members, Elaine adopted 13-year-old Daunya. Police say Dwayne is not Daunya’s father.

Dwayne was last seen in a Gray Buick Lucerne, licenses plate Number EKY 4074.

The family has also created a GoFundMe page for the funeral expenses.

Anyone with information regarding this case is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-speak-up.