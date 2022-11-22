Police searching for suspects who shot two students after school was dismissed Monday afternoon

DETROIT, MI (WXYZ) — Two teen students were shot Monday afternoon after leaving school, police say.

According to police, the incident happened at around 3:40 p.m in the area of Evergreen Road and Fargo Street near Henry Ford High School. The two students were headed home when the sound of gunfire stopped everyone in their tracks.

"We hear gunshots. We dropped low, went to the window, heard the tires and a white van taking off," eyewitness Tiffany Butler said.

Both victims were shot multiple times and rushed to the hospital.

"I let one young man in so he could call his parents. He was shaken up pretty bad because it happened right in front of him," Butler said.

This is now the second incident involving teens and guns in Detroit in the matter of days. The first shooting took place in downtown Detroit on Friday just hours after the tree lighting.

Detroit police are now looking for the shooters in the Henry Ford High School shooting case. They believe they are the three males who were seen wearing masks and circling the block a few times before taking aim.

"We have our gang intel on the ground as well and we're pulling that information together," Detroit Police Chief James White said.

Detroit police say they have an idea who the suspects may be and as they continue their investigation a possible description of the vehicle and suspect may become available.

"We're going to relentlessly work this case. Working with them and hopefully making an arrest soon. No one is at risk. No one at the school is at risk and we know who we're looking for," Chief White said.