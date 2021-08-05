MSP searching for toddler, 9-year-old taken by father on tether from Clarkston

CLARKSTON, Mich. (WXYZ) — A 9-year-old boy and his 22-month-old sister were taken by their father Thursday, now state police are asking for the public's help locating the siblings.

The children's father, Joshua Breckenridge, is on a tether for domestic abuse and is not supposed to leave the state. Police say he may be headed to North Carolina, and is driving a 2003, white GMC Yukon. There is no plate on it, however, it's registered plate is ELC6539.

The car was stolen from the children's mother.

The 22-month-old suffers from a heart condition and seizures and does not have her medication.

If you know of the whereabouts of Joshua, 22-month-old Avery or 9-year-old Jaden, contact 911, Michigan State Police or the Oakland Cunty Sheriff's Office at 248-858-4950.