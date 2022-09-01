Police seek public's help in identifying victim of Sunday morning shooting spree

(WXYZ) — Police are asking the public to help identify an unknown victim in Sunday morning's deadly shoot spree.

DPD Facebook Page

According to police, the shooting spree started around 4:45 a.m. near 7 Mile and Wyoming. That's where they believe a 28-year-old man was shot by the suspect.

About 30 minutes later and three blocks away, a Black woman in her 40s was shot and killed near Margarita and Wyoming. Police are working to identify her.

The unknown woman is around 5'6" and weighs 165 lbs. She has brown eyes, a medium build, and had two long braids and a white hooded sweater, and gray and black Nike sweatpants during the time of the shooting.

She also had a multi-colored purse that contained green "New York" basketball shorts inside.

Detroit Police are asking anyone who recognizes the victim to call 313-596-2260 or Crime Stoppers of Michigan at 1-800-Speak-Up.