Police, sheriff's deputies team up to crack down on crime in Downtown Detroit

DETROIT, Mich. (WXYZ) — Detroit police determined to make it a *safe* summer in the city, cracking down on curfews and trying to curb crime.

“It gets hot outside and everybody acts wild,” says Ashante Williams, who lives in the City.

Williams says he rarely visits Greektown or Campus Martius when the sun goes down,

“Because I know how downtown is so I stay home,” says Williams.

Last year, DPD promised to increase patrols and this year they are taking enforcement a step further.

“We will be down here every other week partnering with Detroit all around the city,” says Wayne County Sheriff Raphael Washington.

This weekend, Washington in partnership with Detroit Police Chief James White says they will be enforcing several city ordinances this summer to cut down on crime, starting with curfews.

Anyone 15 years and younger must be accompanied by an adult from 8:00pm to 6am.

Teens 16-17 have until 10pm to be out alone, except on Saturdays when the time goes till 11:00pm.

Business owners in Greektown who did not want to go on camera say many times it's younger people not of legal age to drink that cause trouble downtown and they are happy with the crackdown, but not everyone is on board.

“I understand the point of it, but I don’t think it’s a good idea,” says Janasia Thomas-Gant.

Thomas-Gant says not every teen is causing trouble and the blanket curfew punishes everyone for a few peoples wrongdoing.

DPD says if a child is out past curfew, their parents could face a $75-$100 fine for the first offense.

Metal detectors will also go up around several high traffic areas in Greektown.

“We want everyone to come downtown have a good time. We’re not trying to prohibit anyone from coming downtown. But I am asking leave your guns at home.

Police will also have a stricter enforcement policy for people drag racing and drifting.