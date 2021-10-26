Police step up patrols outside Detroit hookah cafe after multiple noise complaints, crimes reported

(WXYZ) — Detroit Police are stepping up patrols outside of a popular Detroit hookah café, after they say a rash of criminal activity emerged both inside and outside the business. They say in the past couple months, they’ve had numerous complaints about activities inside and outside TakeOut Hookah at Gratiot and Russell and they’re committed to making sure problems don’t continue.

“TakeOut Hookah Cafe. Not been a good neighbor to the citizens and residents of the 7th precinct,” says Commander Nick Giaquinto who adds, “we’ve had 23 calls for service to that location, 18 which have resulted in crimes being reported. Larceny, to a non-fatal shooting of two residents in the city of Detroit.”

Please say the business, which neighbors other commercial properties and residential units, is also generating late night noise complaints, but they say even more troubling is a lack of cooperation stemming from a shooting outside one month ago.

“After the shooting, we knew there was video surveillance inside the location and executed a search warrant. We found the DVR was removed from the business,” says Giaquinto. We’ve confirmed the business does still have an active license to operate. Yet, police say more action could be taken soon.

“What seems to happen is after regular bars shutdown, everyone seems to come to this place. The noise, parking and crowds are all a disturbance to the community. We’re working with the city and had contact with law department as it relates to licensing,” says Giaquinto.

In the meantime, several neighbors tell us they’re too scared for their own safety to talk on camera with us. For now, Detroit Police are monitoring the location closely.

An attorney for Take-Out Hookah released the following statement:

"It is interesting that this matter which began about an alleged noise complaint and now has metastasized into a purported dangerous establishment. Without any request for upgrades or change during this year, this is endemic of the racial divide which has been created in the City of Detroit. These are business owners who are a myriad of young and old African-Americans who are vilified in their efforts to offer entertainment in a safe environment. Inasmuch as law enforcement wants to declare that the business or its owners are rebuffing their efforts to investigate, that is inaccurate and bordering on lying, as they have counsel who has reached out in order to gain some understanding and to offer assistance in the most recent matter. I would be fair to wager that those who are complaining are culturally and socially different than the business owners at this establishment."