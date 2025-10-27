Police warn families of lookalike candy & chips containing THC, psilocybin ahead of Halloween

WARREN, Mich. (WXYZ) — Before Halloween, Warren police are sending out a warning to the public after they say a recent investigation led to the discovery of products resembling candy and chips that contain THC and psilocybin mushroom products.

According to police, a warrant was executed at a home in Warren on Thursday, where officers found several bags of chips, snacks and candy that looked to be inside regular packages of well-known brands, but they actually contained THC or psilocybin mushroom products.

WXYZ

“Our investigation revealed that certain candies and snacks were deliberately made to look like everyday treats, but actually contained dangerous substances such as THC and psilocybin mushrooms. We’re grateful to have removed these items before they could fall into the hands of children. This serves as an important reminder for families to carefully inspect all Halloween treats and to prioritize safety this season,” said Warren Police Commissioner Eric Hawkins in a press release.

The Warren Police Department offered these tips for families for trick-or-treating:

· Carefully inspect all candy and treats before allowing children to consume them.

· Discard any unwrapped, loose, or homemade items unless you know and trust the source.

· Look for unusual packaging, odors, or discoloration that may indicate tampering.

· Remind children not to eat any treats until they return home and an adult has had a chance to check them.

· If you discover any suspicious items, do not handle them—contact the Warren Police Department.

Anyone who has questions about Halloween safety or would like to report suspicious items is urged to contact the Warren Police Department.

