Spotlight - African American Vote: Ground game could make the difference

AAV Vote Special with Wendell Anthony, N. Charles Anderson & Eric Ham
TV 20 Detroit - Spotlight on the News Special
Rev. Dr. Wendell Anthony - Detroit Branch NAACP
WXYZ DETROIT — On Sunday, November 3, Spotlight on the News will broadcast the second part of its 2024 Inside Michigan's African American Vote Special. Episode two will look at the get out the vote effort and what impact African Americans in Michigan might have on the outcome of this year's hotly contested election. Our guests will include Washington, D.C. political analyst, Firstpost anchor, and Detroit area native Eric Ham; Detroit Urban League President & CEO N. Charles Anderson; and Rev. Dr. Wendell Anthony, President of the Detroit Branch NAACP & a member of the NAACP National Board of Directors.

The Scripps-owned TV station series “Inside Michigan’s African American Vote,” will air Sundays at 1:00 p.m. on TV 20 Detroit from October 27 - Nov. 3, 2024. It will also air on Fox 17 West Michigan and steam online on Sundays at 1:00 p.m. on WMYD TV 20 Detroit and WXYZ.com Channel 7 Detroit.

