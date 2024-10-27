Spotlight - African American Vote Special: What's driving our swing state purple?

WXYZ DETROIT — On Sunday, October 27, Spotlight on the News will begin its 2024 Inside Michigan's African American Vote Special. Episode one will explore what's really driving Michigan's important status as a politically purple swing state that is expected to impact the outcome of this year's election? Our guests will in political science professors Donald A. Zinman of Grand Valley State University in West Michigan and Marjorie Sarbaugh-Thompson of Detroit's Wayne State University and Levin Center for Oversight and Democracy.

The Scripps-owned TV station series “Inside Michigan’s African American Vote,” will air Sundays at 1:00 p.m. on TV 20 Detroit from October 27 - Nov. 3, 2024. It will also air on Fox 17 West Michigan and steam online on Sundays at 1:00 p.m. on WMYD TV 20 Detroit and WXYZ.com Channel 7 Detroit.