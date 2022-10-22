Spotlight Special: Economy, polling, policy on Inside Michigan's AAV

WMYD-TV 20 DETROIT — Photo by: WXYZ-TV 7 Detroit

On Saturday, October 22, (11:30 a.m.) on BOUNCE TV and Sunday, October23, (1:00 p.m.), on WMYD-TV 20, our Spotlight on the News Special: Inside Michigan's African Vote, looks at how the economy, polling, and policy may impact election 2022. Our guests will be Thomas Ivacko, Executive Director of the University of Michigan's Center for Local, State, and Urban Policy; and Bernie Porn, President, EPIC MRA Lansing-based polling firm.

What's at stake in the November General Election? We'll get insight from Karen Dumas, Columnist, The Detroit News & Co-Host of the No BS News Hour; Greg Bowens, Columnist, Deadline Detroit & Founder, Grosse Pointes-Harper Woods, NAACP; Dulles "Dale" Copedge, President, Lansing NAACP; and Kathi Harris, President, Grand Rapids A. Phillip Randolph Institute & Executive Director, Grand Rapids PROACTIVE.

Inside Michigan's African American Vote will also air this Sunday in Grand Rapids on Scripps owned station WXMI-Fox17 at 6:30 p.m.

