Spotlight Special: Inside MI's AAV - Thompson on race, Kall on debates

Spotlight Special: Inside AAV with journalist Bankole Thompson & U-M debate expert Aaron Kall
WXYZ/WMYD-TV 7/20 Spotlight on the News
(Rt.) Journalist Bankole Thompson with host Chuck Stokes
Posted at 1:28 PM, Nov 04, 2022
and last updated 2022-11-04 13:38:20-04

WMYD-TV 20 — On this week's Spotlight special episode of Inside Michigan's African American Vote, Detroit News columnist and media talk show host Bankole Thompson looks at policy, race, and social issues in the midterm election. The program will also include an in-depth interview with Aaron Kall, the University of Michigan Director of Debate. He'll analyze the impact of the Whitmer-Dixon series of TV debates.

Inside MI's AAV Spotlight on the News election special airs Saturday, November 5 (11:30 a.m.) on BOUNCE TV and Sunday, November 6 (1:00 p.m.) on WMYD-TV 20 Detroit and in Grand Rapids on Scripps owned station WXMI-Fox17 at 6:30 p.m.

