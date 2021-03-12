Spotlight on the News: 1-year after COVID-19, where is MI on vaccinations & social services?

WXYZ DETROIT — On Sunday, March 14, Spotlight on the News will examine where we are on vaccinations and social services, 1-year after COVID-19. Our guests will include Veronica V. McNally, J.D., the only Michigan member of the Center for Disease Control Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices; social work experts Shantalea Johns, Ed.D. and Megan Hicks, Ph.D., both from Wayne State University.

