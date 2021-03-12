Menu

Spotlight on the News: 1-year after COVID-19, where is MI on vaccinations & social services?

WXYZ-TV
Veronica McNally, J.D.
Posted at 4:31 PM, Mar 12, 2021
and last updated 2021-03-14 10:27:40-04

WXYZ DETROIT — On Sunday, March 14, Spotlight on the News will examine where we are on vaccinations and social services, 1-year after COVID-19. Our guests will include Veronica V. McNally, J.D., the only Michigan member of the Center for Disease Control Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices; social work experts Shantalea Johns, Ed.D. and Megan Hicks, Ph.D., both from Wayne State University.

Spotlight on the News, now in its 56th season, is Michigan's longest-running weekly news and public affairs television program. It airs every Sunday at 10:00 a.m. on WXYZ-TV/Channel 7 in Detroit, is streamed live on wxyz.com and broadcast at 11:30 a.m. on 23.1 WKAR-HD in East Lansing.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

