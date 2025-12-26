Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Spotlight on the News: 2025 year-end round table discussion with Detroit area journalists

Spotlight on Detroit area journalists Kaffer, Jackson, Buss, and Allen
Screenshot 2025-12-26 at 12.59.55 PM.png
WXYZ-TV 7 Spotlight on the News
(L-to-R). Detroit journalists Jeremy Allen, Kaitlyn Buss, Lloyd Jackson, and Nancy Kaffer
Screenshot 2025-12-26 at 12.59.55 PM.png
WXYZ DETROIT — On Sunday, December 28, Spotlight on the News looks back on the biggest stories of 2025, and what they'll keep an eye on in 2026. Our Detroit area journalists round table will sort it all out. My guests: Jeremy Allen, Executive Editor, Michigan Chronicle; Kaitlyn Buss, Deputy Editorial Page Editor, The Detroit News, Lloyd Jackson, WJR Radio Morning Show Co-Host; and Nancy Kaffer, Editorial Page Editor, Detroit Free Press.

Spotlight on the News, now in its 60th season, is Michigan's longest-running weekly news and public affairs television program. It airs every Sunday at 10:00 a.m. on WXYZ-TV/Channel 7 in Detroit, is streamed live on wxyz.com and broadcast at 11:30 a.m. on 23.1 WKAR-HD in East Lansing.

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

