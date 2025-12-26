Spotlight on the News: 2025 year-end round table discussion with Detroit area journalists

WXYZ DETROIT — On Sunday, December 28, Spotlight on the News looks back on the biggest stories of 2025, and what they'll keep an eye on in 2026. Our Detroit area journalists round table will sort it all out. My guests: Jeremy Allen, Executive Editor, Michigan Chronicle; Kaitlyn Buss, Deputy Editorial Page Editor, The Detroit News, Lloyd Jackson, WJR Radio Morning Show Co-Host; and Nancy Kaffer, Editorial Page Editor, Detroit Free Press.

Spotlight on the News, now in its 60th season, is Michigan's longest-running weekly news and public affairs television program. It airs every Sunday at 10:00 a.m. on WXYZ-TV/Channel 7 in Detroit, is streamed live on wxyz.com and broadcast at 11:30 a.m. on 23.1 WKAR-HD in East Lansing.