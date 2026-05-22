Spotlight on the News: 2026 Mackinac Policy Conference; "A Quest for Common Ground"

WXYZ DETROIT — On Sunday, May 24, Spotlight on the News will preview the important 2026 Mackinac Policy Conference beginning on Tuesday. As hundreds of Michigan leaders, from all walks of life, convene on Mackinac Island, how will they pursue "A Quest for Common Ground?" Giving us a candid look at the issues they expect to be in the spotlight at the MPC will be Sandy Baruah, President & CEO of the Detroit Regional Chamber and Robert (Bob) Riney, President & CEO of Henry Ford Health and Chair, 2026 Mackinac Policy Conference.

Spotlight on the News, now in its 61st season, is Michigan's longest-running weekly news and public affairs television program. It airs every Sunday at 10:00 a.m. on WXYZ-TV/Channel 7 in Detroit, is streamed live on wxyz.com and broadcast at 11:30 a.m. on 23.1 WKAR-HD in East Lansing.