Spotlight on the News: 70 years of NSO help; DPSCD blueprint for success

Spotlight on DPSCD Superintendent Dr. Nikolai Vitti & NSO CEO Linda Little
WXYZ-TV 7 Spotlight on the News
Linda Little - NSO President &amp; CEO
WXYZ DETROIT — On Sunday, February 1, Spotlight on the News will interview Linda Little, President & CEO, Neighborhood Service Organization and Dr. Nikolai Vitti, Superintendent of the Detroit Public Schools Community District. What plans have these two Southeast Michigan leaders made to impact housing, health, human services, and education in this region? Find out this weekend.

Spotlight on the News, now in its 61st season, is Michigan's longest-running weekly news and public affairs television program. It airs every Sunday at 10:00 a.m. on WXYZ-TV/Channel 7 in Detroit, is streamed live on wxyz.com and broadcast at 11:30 a.m. on 23.1 WKAR-HD in East Lansing.

