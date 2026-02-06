Spotlight on the News: A Black History Month special with Detroit broadcasting icon Gerald McBride

WXYZ DETROIT — On Sunday, February 8, Spotlight on the News will interview Gerald McBride, Detroit radio DJ, author, TV & movie producer, and CEO of Voice-Over Productions. After 45 years in the broadcasting business, McBride, the voice heard around the nation, is branching out into unfamiliar territory with his new memoir; God & the DJ. It's a special Black History Month conversation. Spotlight will also pay tribute to four legendary Detroiters who recently left us.

Spotlight on the News, now in its 61st season, is Michigan's longest-running weekly news and public affairs television program. It airs every Sunday at 10:00 a.m. on WXYZ-TV/Channel 7 in Detroit, is streamed live on wxyz.com and broadcast at 11:30 a.m. on 23.1 WKAR-HD in East Lansing.