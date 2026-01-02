Spotlight on the News: A conversation about the future of healthcare & U.S.-China relations

WXYZ DETROIT — On Sunday, January 4, Spotlight on the News look at the future of healthcare and U.S.-China relations. What impact might these two important topics have on Michigan, including its global automotive manufacturing industry? Join us for an in-depth conversation with Tom Watkins, President & CEO of TDW & Associates, and a longtime healthcare and U.S.-China business advisor.

Spotlight on the News, now in its 60th season, is Michigan's longest-running weekly news and public affairs television program. It airs every Sunday at 10:00 a.m. on WXYZ-TV/Channel 7 in Detroit, is streamed live on wxyz.com and broadcast at 11:30 a.m. on 23.1 WKAR-HD in East Lansing.