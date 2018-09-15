WXYZ Detroit - On Sunday, September 16, Spotlight on the News will feature an in-depth interview with Mary Sheffield, the Detroit City Council President Pro Tem. It will be her first appearance on the long-running show.

Also on Spotlight, a look at this year's Fostering Futures program administered by the Michigan Education Trust program. MET's Diane Brewer and student scholar Alyssa Lashay will provide new details.

Spotlight on the News, now in its 53rd season, is Michigan's longest-running weekly news and public affairs television program. It airs every Sunday at 10:00 a.m. on WXYZ-TV/Channel 7 in Detroit and 2:30 p.m. on 23.1 WKAR-HD in East Lansing and 6 p.m. on 23.2 WKAR World.