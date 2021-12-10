Watch
Spotlight on the News: A conversation with Mariam C. Noland, the retiring leader of the CFSEM

WXYZ-TV7 Spotlight on the News
Spotlight host Chuck Stokes with Mariam C. Noland of the CFSEM (right)
Posted at 4:34 PM, Dec 10, 2021
and last updated 2021-12-10 16:34:35-05

WXYZ DETROIT — On Sunday, December 12, Spotlight on the News with have an in-depth conversation with one of the most powerful, influential and connected leaders in the Great Lakes State. As she gets ready to retire, Mariam C. Noland, the President & CEO of the Community Foundation for Southeast Michigan, reflects on her 36 years at the helm of a $1 billion organization.

Spotlight on the News, now in its 56th season, is Michigan's longest-running weekly news and public affairs television program. It airs every Sunday at 10:00 a.m. on WXYZ-TV/Channel 7 in Detroit, is streamed live on wxyz.com and broadcast at 11:30 a.m. on 23.1 WKAR-HD in East Lansing.

