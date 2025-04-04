Watch Now
Spotlight on the News: A conversation with Michigan's senior U.S. Senator Gary Peters

Spotlight on laws, security, policies & Michigan jobs with U.S. Senator Gary Peters
WXYZ-TV 7 Spotlight on the News
U.S. Senator Gary Peters - Michigan
WXYZ DETROIT — On Sunday, April 6, Spotlight on the News will broadcast an important conversation with Michigan's senior U.S. Senator Gary Peters of Oakland County. In a look back and a look ahead, Peters discusses laws, security, Michigan jobs, and important policies that impact ever American. Peters recently announced he would not seek re-election to the United States Senate but what's on his agenda for the nearly two years he has remaining on his term in Washington, D.C.? Find out Sunday on Spotlight.

Spotlight on the News, now in its 60th season, is Michigan's longest-running weekly news and public affairs television program. It airs every Sunday at 10:00 a.m. on WXYZ-TV/Channel 7 in Detroit, is streamed live on wxyz.com and broadcast at 11:30 a.m. on 23.1 WKAR-HD in East Lansing.

