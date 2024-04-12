Watch Now
Spotlight on the News: A conversation with the leader of CAIR-MI & journalist Bankole Thompson

Spotlight on CAIR-MI Exec. Dir. Dawud Walid & Pulse Institute Dean Bankole Thompson
Posted at 3:09 PM, Apr 12, 2024
and last updated 2024-04-12 15:09:04-04

WXYZ DETROIT — Inside the Israel-Hamas War and U.S. politics. On Sunday, April 14, Spotlight on the News will interview Dawud Walid, the Executive Director of the Council on Arab-Islamic Relations (CAIR-MI) and Detroit journalist Bankole Thompson, Dean of the Pulse Institute. As tensions mount in the Middle East and political elections take center-stage this year, what do they believe is at stake.

Spotlight on the News, now in its 59th season, is Michigan's longest-running weekly news and public affairs television program. It airs every Sunday at 10:00 a.m. on WXYZ-TV/Channel 7 in Detroit, is streamed live on wxyz.com and broadcast at 11:30 a.m. on 23.1 WKAR-HD in East Lansing.

