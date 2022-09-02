Watch Now
NewsPoliticalSpotlight on the News

Actions

Spotlight on the News: A conversation with Chief Judge William McConico,

Spotlight on Judge McConico & Michigan's 36th District Court
Screen Shot 2022-09-02 at 12.17.53 PM.png
WXYZ-TV 7 Spotlight on the News
Chuck Stokes with Judge William C. McConico, Chief Judge, 36th District Court
Screen Shot 2022-09-02 at 12.17.53 PM.png
Posted at 12:22 PM, Sep 02, 2022
and last updated 2022-09-02 12:22:26-04

WXYZ DETROIT — On Sunday, September 4, Spotlight on the News will hold an in-depth conversation with the Honorable William C. McConico, the Chief Judge of Michigan's 36th District Court. Why is the state's busiest court generating international attention?

Spotlight on the News, now in its 57th season, is Michigan's longest-running weekly news and public affairs television program. It airs every Sunday at 10:00 a.m. on WXYZ-TV/Channel 7 in Detroit, is streamed live on wxyz.com and broadcast at 11:30 a.m. on 23.1 WKAR-HD in East Lansing.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Latest news, weather and traffic to start your day!