Spotlight on the News: A peak inside the Detroit Auto Show & Fostering Futures

On Sunday, September 11, Spotlight on the News will interview Rod Alberts, President, Detroit Auto Dealers Association & NAIAS; Thad Szott, President, DADA & Szott Automotive Group; Diane Brewer, Executive Director, Michigan Education Trust (MET); and Anya Fuller, Fostering Futures Scholar.

Spotlight on the News, now in its 57th season, is Michigan's longest-running weekly news and public affairs television program. It airs every Sunday at 10:00 a.m. on WXYZ-TV/Channel 7 in Detroit, is streamed live on wxyz.com and broadcast at 11:30 a.m. on 23.1 WKAR-HD in East Lansing.