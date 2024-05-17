Watch Now
NewsPoliticalSpotlight on the News

Actions

Spotlight on the News: A preview of the 2024 Mackinac Policy Conference & inside Metroparks

Spotlight on Tammy Carnrike, Suzanne Shank, Amy McMillan: Mackinac & Metroparks
Carnrik - Shank.png
WXYZ-TV7 Spotlight on the News
(L-to-R) Tammy Carnrike, Detroit Regional Chamber COO &amp; Suzanne Shank, Mackinac Policy Conference Chair
Carnrik - Shank.png
McMillan.png
Posted at 4:22 PM, May 17, 2024
and last updated 2024-05-17 16:22:55-04

WXYZ DETROIT — On Sunday, May 19, Spotlight on the News will feature a preview of the 2024 Mackinac Policy Conference and take you inside the latest programs at the Huron-Clinton Metroparks. Our quests will include Tanmy Carnrike, COO of the Detroit Regional Chamber; Suzanne Shank, Mackinac Policy Conference Chair and Amy McMillan, Director of the Huron-Clinton Metroparks system.

Spotlight on the News, now in its 59th season, is Michigan's longest-running weekly news and public affairs television program. It airs every Sunday at 10:00 a.m. on WXYZ-TV/Channel 7 in Detroit, is streamed live on wxyz.com and broadcast at 11:30 a.m. on 23.1 WKAR-HD in East Lansing.

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Make Your Voice Heard