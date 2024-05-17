Spotlight on the News: A preview of the 2024 Mackinac Policy Conference & inside Metroparks

WXYZ DETROIT — On Sunday, May 19, Spotlight on the News will feature a preview of the 2024 Mackinac Policy Conference and take you inside the latest programs at the Huron-Clinton Metroparks. Our quests will include Tanmy Carnrike, COO of the Detroit Regional Chamber; Suzanne Shank, Mackinac Policy Conference Chair and Amy McMillan, Director of the Huron-Clinton Metroparks system.

Spotlight on the News, now in its 59th season, is Michigan's longest-running weekly news and public affairs television program. It airs every Sunday at 10:00 a.m. on WXYZ-TV/Channel 7 in Detroit, is streamed live on wxyz.com and broadcast at 11:30 a.m. on 23.1 WKAR-HD in East Lansing.