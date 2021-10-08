Spotlight on the News: A roundtable celebrating National Hispanic Heritage Month and 5 MI leaders

WXYZ DETROIT — On Sunday, October 10, Spotlight on the News will broadcast a special program celebrating National Hispanic Heritage Month and the successful contributions of five Southeast Michigan leaders. How are they dealing with some of the major issues in our community in a positive and creative way?

Our guests will include Elias Gutierrez, Founder & Publisher, Latino Detroit; Krystle-Marie Medina, J.D., Attorney & Counselor, K-M Law PLLC.; Ivan Padilla, M.B.A., Global CX Measurement Coordinator, Ford Motor Company; Claudia Lara-Martinez, Principal, Master’s Degrees, Harms Elementary School; Jorge L. Chinea, Ph.D., Director, Center for Latino/a & Latin American Studies, Wayne State University.

Spotlight on the News, now in its 56th season, is Michigan's longest-running weekly news and public affairs television program. It airs every Sunday at 10:00 a.m. on WXYZ-TV/Channel 7 in Detroit, is streamed live on wxyz.com and broadcast at 11:30 a.m. on 23.1 WKAR-HD in East Lansing.

