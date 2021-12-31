Watch
Spotlight on the News: A sea change of political leadership in Pontiac; what does the future hold?

WXYZ-TV7 Spotlight on the News
Spotlight host Chuck Stokes (far left) with Angela Powell (top left), Tim Greimel (top right), Kathalee James (bottom left) and Brett Nicholson (botoom right)
Posted at 10:44 AM, Dec 31, 2021
and last updated 2021-12-31 10:44:01-05

WXYZ DETROIT — On Sunday, January 2, Spotlight on the News will showcase the sea change of political leadership in Pontiac, Michigan.  What was the message from city voters and what does the future hold for Oakland County's seat of government? Tune in when we talk to Tim Greimel, Pontiac Mayor; Kathalee James, Pontiac City Council; Brett Nicholson, Pontiac City Council; and Angela Powell, Oakland County Commission.

Spotlight on the News, now in its 57th season, is Michigan's longest-running weekly news and public affairs television program. It airs every Sunday at 10:00 a.m. on WXYZ-TV/Channel 7 in Detroit, is streamed live on wxyz.com and broadcast at 11:30 a.m. on 23.1 WKAR-HD in East Lansing.

