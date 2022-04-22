Spotlight on the News: Abouali & Stiffler on celebrating Arab American heritage; Detroit Rep is back

WXYZ DETROIT — On Sunday, April 24, Spotlight on the News will interview Diana Abouali, Ph.D., the Director of the National Arab American Museum and Matthew Stiffler, Ph.D., the Research & Content Manager at the Museum about celebrating National Arab American Heritage Month. We'll also talk to Leah Smith, Artistic Director, and Christine Whitaker-Ellis, Board Chair of the Detroit Repertory Theatre, which is now reopen for business.

Spotlight on the News, now in its 57th season, is Michigan's longest-running weekly news and public affairs television program. It airs every Sunday at 10:00 a.m. on WXYZ-TV/Channel 7 in Detroit, is streamed live on wxyz.com and broadcast at 11:30 a.m. on 23.1 WKAR-HD in East Lansing.

