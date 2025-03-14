Watch Now
Spotlight on the News: Accelerating Detroit area entrepreneurship & the the Alphas are coming!

Spotlight on Butzel's Paul Mersino, Walsh Ventures' Dr. Daniel Sem & Alpha's Alburn Elvin, Jr.
WXYZ DETROIT — On Sunday, March 16, Spotlight on the News will focus on how two century old organizations have teamed up to accelerate entrepreneurship in this region; and the Alphas are coming to Detroit. Our guests will include Paul M. Mersino, President & CEO of Butzel; Dr. Daniel Sem, Executive Director of the Center for Innovation and Entrepreneurship and President of Walsh Ventures; and Alburn H. Elvin, Jr. , Esq., Convention Chair, Midwestern Regional Convention of Alpha Phi Alpha Fraternity.

Spotlight on the News, now in its 60th season, is Michigan's longest-running weekly news and public affairs television program. It airs every Sunday at 10:00 a.m. on WXYZ-TV/Channel 7 in Detroit, is streamed live on wxyz.com and broadcast at 11:30 a.m. on 23.1 WKAR-HD in East Lansing.

