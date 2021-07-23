Watch
Spotlight on the News: An in-depth conversation with columnist & MI-China advisor Tom Watkins

WXYZ-TV Spotlight on the News
Spotlight host Chuck Stokes with columnist Tom Watkins (right)
Posted at 7:44 AM, Jul 23, 2021
and last updated 2021-07-23 08:09:23-04

WXYZ DETROIT — On Sunday, July 25, Spotlight on the News will broadcast an in-depth interview with Michigan columnist Tom Watkins, who is also Advisor of the Michigan-China Innovation Center. He'll share his thoughts on a wide range of local, state, national and international issues.

Spotlight on the News, now in its 56th season, is Michigan's longest-running weekly news and public affairs television program. It airs every Sunday at 10:00 a.m. on WXYZ-TV/Channel 7 in Detroit, is streamed live on wxyz.com and broadcast at 11:30 a.m. on 23.1 WKAR-HD in East Lansing.

