Spotlight on the News: An in-depth conversation with Oakland County Prosecutor Karen D. McDonald

WXYZ DETROIT — On Sunday, November 12, Spotlight on the News will broadcast an in-depth and wide-ranging conversation with Karen D. McDonald, the Oakland County Prosecuting Attorney. She has received national attention for her high-profile prosecutions and law enforcement reform efforts. What are her law enforcement priorities, what impact will the have on our society, and what does her future hold? Tune in Sunday to find out in Prosecutor McDonald's first-ever Spotlight interview.

Spotlight on the News, now in its 58th season, is Michigan's longest-running weekly news and public affairs television program. It airs every Sunday at 10:00 a.m. on WXYZ-TV/Channel 7 in Detroit, is streamed live on wxyz.com and broadcast at 11:30 a.m. on 23.1 WKAR-HD in East Lansing.

