Watch Now
NewsPoliticalSpotlight on the News

Actions

Spotlight on the News: An in-depth conversation with Wayne State's new president

Spotlight on Dr. Kimberly Andrews Espy & Spotlight on the "Past"
Screenshot 2025-03-07 at 4.08.07 PM.png
WXYZ-TV 7 Spotlight on the News
Dr. Kimberly Andrews Espy, Ph.D. - President, Wayne State University
Screenshot 2025-03-07 at 4.08.07 PM.png
Posted
and last updated

WXYZ DETROIT — On Sunday, March 9, Spotlight on the News will broadcast an in-depth conversation with Dr. Kimberly Andrews Espy, the new president of Detroit's Wayne State University. What impact will her "prosperity agenda" have on WSU, the City of Detroit, and the State of Michigan? We'll also air some vintage program excerpts from our Spotlight on the "Past" archives that may add valuable perspective on today's American political arena.

Spotlight on the News, now in its 60th season, is Michigan's longest-running weekly news and public affairs television program. It airs every Sunday at 10:00 a.m. on WXYZ-TV/Channel 7 in Detroit, is streamed live on wxyz.com and broadcast at 11:30 a.m. on 23.1 WKAR-HD in East Lansing.

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Stay on top of winter weather in metro Detroit!