Spotlight on the News: An in-depth interview with Matt Hall, Speaker of the MI House

WXYZ DETROIT — On Sunday, April 13, Spotlight on the News will interview Rep. Matt Hall, the powerful Speaker of the Michigan House of Representatives. He's the legislative leader of Michigan Republicans. Speaker Hall talks tariffs, roads, Selfridge ANGB, Lake Michigan carp, crime, local and national politics on this week's Spotlight.

