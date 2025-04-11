Watch Now
NewsPoliticalSpotlight on the News

Actions

Spotlight on the News: An in-depth interview with Matt Hall, Speaker of the MI House

MI GOP leader Matt Hall on tariffs, roads, Selfridge, Lake Michigan, crime & politics
Screenshot 2025-04-11 at 12.43.11 PM.png
WXYZ-TV 7 Spotlight on the News
Rep. Matt Hall - Speaker of the Michigan House
Screenshot 2025-04-11 at 12.43.11 PM.png
Posted

WXYZ DETROIT — On Sunday, April 13, Spotlight on the News will interview Rep. Matt Hall, the powerful Speaker of the Michigan House of Representatives. He's the legislative leader of Michigan Republicans. Speaker Hall talks tariffs, roads, Selfridge ANGB, Lake Michigan carp, crime, local and national politics on this week's Spotlight.

Spotlight on the News, now in its 60th season, is Michigan's longest-running weekly news and public affairs television program. It airs every Sunday at 10:00 a.m. on WXYZ-TV/Channel 7 in Detroit, is streamed live on wxyz.com and broadcast at 11:30 a.m. on 23.1 WKAR-HD in East Lansing.

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

MAB names WXYZ-TV Station of the Year