Spotlight on the News: An in-depth interview with U.S. Senator Debbie Stabenow

Spotlight on U.S. Senator Debbie Stabenow & her Washington, DC legacy
WXYZ-TV7 Spotlight on the News
U.S. Senator Debbie Stabenow - (D) Michigan (left) with Spotlight host Chuck Stokes
Posted at 1:52 PM, Aug 25, 2023
and last updated 2023-08-25 14:02:29-04

WXYZ DETROIT — On Sunday, August 27, Spotlight on the News will broadcast an in-depth interview with retiring U.S. Senator Debbie Stabenow about her legacy in Washington, DC. Hear what Michigan's senior Democratic federal legislator has to say about agriculture, healthcare, the auto industry, democracy, and politics!

Spotlight on the News, now in its 58th season, is Michigan's longest-running weekly news and public affairs television program. It airs every Sunday at 10:00 a.m. on WXYZ-TV/Channel 7 in Detroit, is streamed live on wxyz.com and broadcast at 11:30 a.m. on 23.1 WKAR-HD in East Lansing.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

