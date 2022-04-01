Spotlight on the News: Anika Goss on homeownership in Detroit; Vince Paul on the Music Hall's success

WXYZ DETROIT — On Sunday, April 3, Spotlight on the News will explore the pros and cons of homeownership opportunities in Detroit with Anita Goss, CEO of Detroit Future City. What kind of solutions are being discussed? We'll also find out how Detroit's historic Music Hall Center for the Performing Arts has been able to thrive during the pandemic. Vince Paul, President & Artistic Director; and Alex Parrish, Chairman of the Board of Trustees, will tell us their secret to success.

Spotlight on the News, now in its 57th season, is Michigan's longest-running weekly news and public affairs television program. It airs every Sunday at 10:00 a.m. on WXYZ-TV/Channel 7 in Detroit, is streamed live on wxyz.com and broadcast at 11:30 a.m. on 23.1 WKAR-HD in East Lansing.

